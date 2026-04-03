Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath targets Congress at Barpeta rally, highlights NDA’s ‘double-engine’ push in Assam

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 3, addressed a public rally in Assam's Barpeta ahead of the Assembly elections, drawing a sharp contrast between the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress.

Speaking at the rally, Adityanath said that the NDA government has worked to strengthen India’s culture, traditions and heritage, while ensuring security and good governance. He added that the government is committed to delivering the benefits of development to every section of society, including villages, the poor, farmers, youth and women, without discrimination.

Highlighting the impact of the “double-engine government”, he said the NDA has demonstrated its commitment to transforming Assam within a decade, describing it as a period of “renaissance” for the state.

Launching a strong attack on the Congress, Adityanath alleged that during its decades-long rule, the party fostered “anarchy, riots and infiltration” in Assam, which, he claimed, hindered the state’s security and development.

The rally forms part of the BJP’s intensified campaign push in Assam as the state gears up for the upcoming polls.