Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the Director General of Police to conduct a comprehensive examination into the circumstances surrounding Rosmita Hojai's death. This woman, who hailed from Assam, was discovered lifeless in the Ganga River close to Rishikesh. Originating from Dima Hasao district, she went missing on 6th June while visiting Rishikesh. Her body emerged five days later, prompting concern among Assam's political figures.

Following a letter from Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Dhami emphasised that Uttarakhand's authorities understand the seriousness of the situation. "We share your concern Hon'ble CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji. We are committed to ensuring a fair, transparent, and timely investigation," Dhami announced on social media. Assam's Chief Minister called for a thorough and time-bound inquiry, urging an investigation into all possible aspects of Hojai's demise.

Rosmita Hojai initially travelled to Delhi to sit for a Railway Recruitment Board examination, after which she and two others headed to Rishikesh. In response to her disappearance, Assam CM Sarma demanded identification and prosecution of any culprits, should foul play be discovered, to uphold justice.

Gaurav Gogoi, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, also appealed to CM Dhami for a prompt investigation. Gogoi noted, "The circumstances surrounding her disappearance and subsequent death are deeply troubling and have raised serious concerns among her family, friends, and the wider community." He stressed the importance of expediting the investigation to provide closure to Hojai's grieving family.

The tragic event has sparked discussions between leaders from both states, underscoring the critical role of interstate cooperation in addressing such sensitive issues. Authorities have vowed to pursue every lead to uncover the facts behind Hojai's passing.