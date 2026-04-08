“Utterly shameful, unacceptable”: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Himanta Biswa Sarma over remarks on Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on April 8, strongly condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks against Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, calling them “utterly shameful and unacceptable.”

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said Sarma used “extremely rude and derogatory language” against Kharge, describing the comments as despicable. She emphasised that Kharge represents not just the Congress party but also serves as a voice for Dalits and marginalised communities across the country.

“By insulting him, the BJP’s Chief Minister has insulted crores of people,” she said, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify whether he supports such remarks.

The controversy stems from Sarma’s criticism of Kharge over the passport row involving Congress leader Pawan Khera and allegations related to the Chief Minister’s family. During his remarks, Sarma questioned Kharge’s statements and used strong language while responding to the issue.

The row has intensified political tensions ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, where voting will take place on April 9 across 126 constituencies, with results scheduled for May 4.