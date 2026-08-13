Vantara proposes three wildlife rescue centres in Assam, including dedicated elephant facility

The Vantara Foundation has proposed establishing three Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centres in Assam at its own cost, including a dedicated facility for the conservation and care of Asian elephants.

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said on World Elephant Day that the state Forest Department had received the proposal from the Vantara Foundation, founded by Anant Ambani.

According to the proposal, all three centres would be established under the supervision of the Assam Forest Department. One of the centres would be dedicated exclusively to Asian elephants and would include a veterinary hospital, diagnostic facilities, specialised enclosures, medical and nutritional centres and other facilities required for species-specific animal care.

The proposal states that the centres would be designed to support the rescue, rehabilitation and welfare of wild animals, with their location and configuration to be finalised in consultation with the Assam Forest Department.

Mallabaruah said the proposal was being examined by the state government and appreciated Anant Ambani and the Vantara Foundation for the initiative and their commitment to wildlife conservation.

“Assam will continue to engage with like-minded partners and institutions whose expertise and resources can complement our efforts to protect wildlife and strengthen their natural habitats,” the minister said.

The proposal comes as Assam continues to face challenges related to human-wildlife conflict and the conservation of its rich biodiversity, with elephants among the state's most important but vulnerable wildlife species.