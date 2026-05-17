Assam forest department calls for vigilance amid rising human-elephant conflict in state

An awareness meeting on human-elephant conflict and forest conservation was organised at Pukhuripara on Sunday, May 17 under the initiative of the Bondapara Regional Forest Office under the West Kamrup Forest Division.

The programme was attended by Bondapara Regional Forest Officer Kulumanali Gogoi, Forest Guard Mainul Ingti, village headman Hiramba Rabha and several prominent residents of the area.

During the meeting, discussions were held on measures to protect forest resources and address the growing incidents of human-elephant conflict in the region. Participants urged villagers to remain vigilant and extend cooperation to the Forest Department in preventing further escalation of such incidents.

Agricultural Scientist Raktim Ranjan Bora from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bongaigaon, also addressed the gathering. He highlighted the importance of adopting modern farming techniques and exploring alternative livelihood opportunities to reduce dependence on forest resources.

Speaking at the event, Forest Officer Kulumanali Gogoi appealed to local residents to actively support forest conservation initiatives and work collectively towards mitigating elephant-related disturbances in the area.