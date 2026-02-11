VB-G RAM G to transform rural livelihoods with 125 days guaranteed employment: Tripura CM

Emphasising that the development of villages is crucial for the overall progress of the state and the nation, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on February 11, said that the VB-G RAM G initiative marks a significant milestone in strengthening rural India.

Addressing the Representative Conference held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala in the presence of Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister highlighted the key features of the new legislation.

Saha stated that the law guarantees 125 days of employment, with work schedules to be determined through Gram Sabha meetings based on local needs. He also underscored provisions such as regular wage payments and several structural improvements, asserting that the legislation is more effective and comprehensive than previous rural employment frameworks.

The Chief Minister said the initiative reflects the government’s firm commitment to empowering rural communities, generating sustainable livelihoods and ensuring inclusive development across the state.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was present at the event, also interacted with representatives and discussed various aspects of rural development and employment generation under the new framework.