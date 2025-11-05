Veer Lachit Sena leader Bikash Axom sent to judicial custody following surrender at Dispur police station

Veer Lachit Sena leader Bikash Axom has been sent to judicial custody after surrendering before the Dispur Police Station on November 1. Officials confirmed that Axom is currently under judicial remand as part of the ongoing investigation into multiple criminal cases filed against him.

According to police reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mrinal Deka had earlier lodged two separate cases against Axom, which include serious charges of abduction and extortion. Police have announced plans to produce him before the court and seek a 10-day custody period for further interrogation.

Authorities revealed that multiple police stations across Assam have already registered complaints involving Axom. The most recent case, numbered 883/25, has been filed under Sections 308(2), 308(5), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigators allege that Axom orchestrated the abduction of businessman Rahul Mishra, leading a group of 10 to 12 members and maintaining continuous communication through multiple phone calls during the kidnapping operation.

Police sources further confirmed that several other law enforcement units in Assam are expected to seek his custody in connection with additional cases. An earlier case registered at Dispur Police Station—Case No. 875/25—had charged Axom under Sections 3(5), 140(2), and 61(2) of the BNS Act.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities tightening their probe into the alleged criminal network linked to Bikash Axom