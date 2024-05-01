The East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from Jorabat OP, Basistha, on May 1 seized a vehicle with 24 live cattle at Jorabat Link Road.

The police team intercepted the vehicle, bearing registration number AS01QC7977 during a Naka checking at Jorabat link road Assam Meghalaya border point.

Acting on a tip-off, the team nabbed the driver who has been identified as Musharraf Ali, a 21-year-old from Mayong, Morigaon. Ali was carrying 24 live cattle illegally from the Morigaon side and was on his way to Byrnihat, Meghalaya.

During the investigation procedure, the police personnel asked the driver to produce his valid documents and the legal papers of the 24 cattle. However, Musharraf Ali was unable to produce any kind of proof claiming ownership of the cattle.

The accused has been sent into police custody and further investigation is underway.

