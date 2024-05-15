A vehicle carrying Assam Police personnel met with a tragic accident in Bihar on May 15. The vehicle carrying over two dozen police personnel met with an accident it collided head-on with an approaching truck from the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, the injured police personnel have been referred for primary treatment to the nearest hospital. On the other hand, two police personnel are reported to be in critical condition.



According to the information, there were 36 soldiers inside the bus, out of which more than 20 soldiers have been injured. Security force personnel were going to Saran after doing election duty from Samastipur. This accident happened during this time.

However, an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Earlier, three Assam Rifles jawans, tasked with election duty in Bihar's Samastipura for the Lok Sabha elections, met a tragic fate as they drowned in a river on Tuesday, May 14.

The incident unfolded following the completion of election procedures when the trio, engaged in routine activities, found themselves engulfed by the waters of a nearby river while attempting to bathe.

Also read: Bihar: Tragedy strikes after 3 Assam Rifles jawans deployed for election duty drown in river