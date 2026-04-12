Venomous water insects found in Nagaland, experts warn of possible presence in Assam

A recent scientific study conducted in Nagaland has raised alarm over the presence of venomous aquatic insects, with experts cautioning that similar species may also be present in Assam, posing a potential but largely overlooked public health risk.



The study, led by Karthik Sunagar and his research team, was published on March 26 and focused on three species of water-dwelling insects found in a pond in Dimapur. Researchers discovered that the venom of these insects contains proteins similar to those found in viper snake venom, enabling them to immobilise prey almost instantly.



According to the findings, these insects use ultra-fine, needle-like appendages—thinner than a syringe—to inject venom. They are capable of both swimming and flying, and are typically found hiding beneath mud or debris in stagnant water bodies.



Experts say that while these insects generally avoid humans, accidental encounters may occur during activities such as fishing or wading in ponds. “The bite can be extremely painful, sometimes causing severe swelling, and in rare cases may lead to serious complications,” said Surajit Giri, who is associated with rural healthcare initiatives in Assam.



Dr. Giri further noted that the venom may, in some cases, interfere with blood clotting, similar to the effects of viper bites, potentially leading to prolonged bleeding or internal haemorrhage. He cited a suspected case from Assam where an elderly man reportedly died shortly after experiencing intense pain and stroke-like symptoms, possibly triggered by venom-induced bleeding in the brain.



Medical experts have cautioned that such incidents may often be misidentified as snakebites due to the sudden onset of pain and the absence of clear bite marks. They have called for increased awareness, proper documentation, and scientific investigation into unexplained injuries or deaths linked to water bodies.



Authorities and healthcare professionals have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any unusual insect sightings or unexplained water-related injuries.



“Community participation is crucial to understand and combat this hidden threat,” Dr. Giri said.



The findings underscore the urgent need for further research and preventive strategies to address what could be an emerging environmental and public health concern in the region.