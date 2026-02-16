‘Very immature statement’: Dilip Saikia rebukes Gaurav Gogoi over Moran emergency landing strip

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Saikia, on February 15, criticised Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over his comments on the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Assam, describing the statement as “very immature” and accusing him of undermining a matter linked to national security.

Addressing reporters, Saikia said, “Gaurav Gogoi has given a very immature statement. He has tried to belittle the matter concerning national security.” He defended the newly developed Emergency Landing Facility at Moran, stating, “Moran bypass ELF, an emergency landing facility, is made possible today,” and alleged that during the Congress tenure “it was impossible to even drive through that area.”

Saikia’s response came a day after Gogoi questioned the state of civil aviation infrastructure while referring to the ELF. The Congress leader claimed that air travel had become unaffordable for ordinary citizens and alleged a decline in airport conditions.

“For common people, travelling in an aeroplane has become extremely expensive. Flights get cancelled at any moment. Airports are getting worse than railway stations. People are fighting each other,” Gogoi said.

The Emergency Landing Facility at Moran is the first such infrastructure in the Northeast. Developed in coordination with the Indian Air Force, it has been designed to support both military and civilian aircraft during emergencies. Officials said the facility will enable rapid deployment of rescue and relief operations during natural disasters and serve strategic requirements in the region.

Envisioned as dual-use infrastructure, the ELF can handle fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft with a maximum take-off weight of up to 74 tonnes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also described the project as significant. “It is a matter of immense pride that the Northeast gets an Emergency Landing Facility. From a strategic point of view and during times of natural disasters, this facility is of great importance,” he said in a post on X.