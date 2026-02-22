Veteran Assam journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty dies at 98

Veteran journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty passed away on February 22 at the age of 98. He was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati on February 19 and breathed his last at 7:35 a.m.



Chakraborty had a distinguished career in Assamese journalism, serving as editor for several leading newspapers, including Dainik Asom, Raijor Batori, Ajir Batori, and Dainik Janmabhumi. His contributions to the media spanned decades, and he was widely respected for his dedication to truthful and insightful reporting.



Colleagues and contemporaries remembered him as a guiding figure in Assamese journalism, whose work shaped public discourse and nurtured a generation of journalists.