Veteran Assamese actress Chetana Das’ grandson Devnarayan Nath dies in road accident

Devnarayan Nath (19), the grandson of veteran Assamese actress Chetana Das, died in a road accident in Guwahati late on Friday, July 18 night after the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into the divider of a flyover near Guwahati Club.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the vehicle lost control and hit the divider on the flyover. Devnarayan sustained fatal injuries in the crash and succumbed to them.

Devnarayan was an active member of the theatre group Seagull and had been regularly performing in its productions. His untimely demise has left Assam's theatre fraternity in deep mourning, with colleagues and well-wishers mourning the loss of a promising young artiste.

He was the only son of Anindita Das, the elder daughter of noted actress Chetana Das. The tragic incident has left the family, friends and members of the cultural community grieving his sudden loss.

Further details regarding the accident are awaited.