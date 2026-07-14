Veteran Assamese actress Purabi Sarma dies of cardiac arrest in Guwahati

Veteran Assamese actress Purabi Sarma passed away in Guwahati on Tuesday, July 14 at around 7:30 pm after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her mortal remains are being brought to her residence in Shantipur, where family members, friends, colleagues, and admirers are expected to pay their last respects.

One of the most recognised faces of Assamese cinema, Sarma earned widespread acclaim for her graceful performances and enduring contribution to the regional film industry over several decades. She made her cinematic debut with Ajoli Nabou, while her early film Ragini went on to receive a National Award, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Throughout her career, Sarma featured in several acclaimed productions, including Porobhat (2022), and also established herself as a familiar face on television through serials such as Gateway (2006). Her performances across films and television earned appreciation from audiences spanning multiple generations.

Sarma shared the screen with several leading figures of Assamese cinema, including Kulada Kumar Bhattacharyya, and remained an active and respected member of the film fraternity. She continued to engage with the industry through major cultural platforms, including the Filmfare Awards Assamese and the Prag Cine Awards. She also appeared alongside singer Zubeen Garg in the romantic music video Jua Bosore, introducing her work to younger audiences.

Beyond her acting career, Sarma shared a long and admired partnership with noted actor, writer and director Tapan Das. The couple was widely respected within the Assamese film fraternity for their enduring contribution to the state's cultural landscape and their support for each other's creative pursuits.

Purabi Sarma's death marks the end of a distinguished chapter in Assamese cinema. Her contribution to regional films and television, along with her lasting impact on generations of artists and audiences, leaves behind a rich legacy that will continue to be remembered.