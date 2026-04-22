Veteran Assamese journalist Nitya Bora passes away at 83

Veteran journalist Nitya Bora passed away in Jorhat on Wednesday, April 22 following a prolonged illness, family members said. He was 83.

Bora is survived by his daughter. His wife had predeceased him.

A former editor of the Assamese daily Asomiya Pratidin, he had suffered a cardiac arrest around six months ago and had been ailing since then.

He was admitted to a hospital in Jorhat last week, where he had been staying with his daughter and her family during his illness.

His mortal remains will be brought to his residence in Guwahati, and the last rites will be performed on April 23.

Several media organisations and journalist bodies have expressed grief and paid tributes, remembering his contributions to Assamese journalism.