Veteran Assamese singer Syed Sadulla critically ill, on ventilator support at GMCH

Renowned Assamese singer, lyricist, composer, and former radio announcer Syed Sadulla has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after being diagnosed with a severe blood-related ailment. The veteran artist, celebrated for his immense contribution to Assamese music and culture, is currently battling for his life.



Hospital sources confirmed that Sadulla has been diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL), a serious form of blood cancer, compounded by hypoxia-related complications that have led to acute respiratory distress.



Due to deteriorating breathing conditions, doctors have placed him on ventilator support, and his condition remains critical. A specialized team of medical experts is closely monitoring his health and providing intensive care.



Syed Sadulla, revered across Assam for his soulful voice and decades of contribution to the state’s musical heritage, continues to receive advanced treatment. Further medical updates are expected from the GMCH authorities in the coming days.