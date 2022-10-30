The 89th Nalbari Raas Mahotsav will be celebrated in a extravagant manner this year which will start from November 7. Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah who is also the president of 89th Nalbari Raas Mahotsav organising committee has taken special initiatives to celebrate this 13 days holy festival which is held at Nalbari Hari Mandir premises.

As stated in a press conference, veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini will grace the holy occasion on 14th November where Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma is also expected to be present.

The special highlight of this year's Raas Mahotsav is the fusion of traditional Idol Raas along with performing Raas which is believed to hold major attraction. Specially four performing Raas namely Majuli Raas, Mathura-Vrindaban Raas, Gujrati Dandiya Raas and Basanta Raas of Manipur has been invited to perform at Nalbari Raas Mahotsav.

The festival will extend geographically from Ganesh Mandir Highway to Hari Mandir premises incorporating various fairs, mobile theatres and other commercial activities.

Addressing a press conference Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah also stated that a trade fair under the aegies of Trade Promotion Council of Assam will be held at Swahid Mukunda Kakati Bus Stand. Along with that the fairs will also carry display stalls of SHGs and different government departments.

Keeping in line with Skill Jatra, a special counter will be set up by Skill Department where all necessary information related to Skill Development will be provided. In similar lines the craftwork of 'Asomiya Jaapi' which is one of the prime artefact of Nalbari will be promoted in these fairs.

Like its previous years, mobile theatres will remain a special attraction. The best drama will bag an award of rupees 1 lakh and best actor and actress will receive an award of rupees 25 thousand each.

The Minister also announced that to make the festival plastic free special initiatives like free paper bags would be made available by PHED and JJM. Also to avoid anti-social activities liquor shops will be closed down at 8 A.M instead of 10 A.M.