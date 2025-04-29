Prominent political figure in Assam's Dhubri district and the Zila Sanyojak of Hindu Jagran Manch's Dhubri unit, Kalyan Purkayastha, passed away at the age of 67, on April 29, at Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati.

Born in Silchar on July 1, 1957, Purkayastha had a long and eventful political career marked by his involvement with various organizations and parties.

His political journey began during the Emergency (1975-1977) when he was arrested in Silchar for his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and subsequently imprisoned in Dhubri Jail.

Notably, after his release, Purkayastha returned to Silchar to complete his Bachelor's degree. In 1978, the RSS sent him back to Dhubri as a Pracharak (organizer). He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) around 1986-1987. Sources within the party recall his significant contribution as one of the state secretary worked hard to get the first BJP MLA from the Brahmaputra Valley, Dhruba Kumar Sen, who won from Dhubri in 1991.

In 1997, Purkayastha achieved victory in the Dhubri Municipal election from Ward No. 6, representing the BJP. He then serve a full five-year term as the Chairman of the Dhubri Municipal Board. However, in 2008, Purkayastha parted ways with the BJP due to political differences and joined the Congress party. His association with the Congress lasted for seven years, after which he resigned in 2015.

After almost decade-long hiatus from the BJP, Kalyan Purkayastha formally rejoined the party in 2017 at the state headquarters, Vajpayee Bhavan. The state party president, Ranjit Kumar Dass, welcomed him back along with other new members. Following his return to the BJP, he assumed the responsibility of Zila Sanyojak of the Hindu Jagran Manch's Dhubri unit in 2020, and dedicated himself to the role.

Tragically, Purkayastha was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in his mouth earlier this year. He underwent surgery in Chennai and had been receiving treatment. On Monday, his health deteriorated while admitted to a local nursing home in Dhubri, leading to his transfer to Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, where he breathed his last.

Kalyan Purkayastha is survived by his two daughters. His passing marks the end of an era for a seasoned political leader in the Dhubri region, remembered for his long-standing commitment to public life and his involvement in shaping the political landscape of the district.