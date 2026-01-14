Veteran journalist and ‘Prantik’ editor Pradip Baruah passes away at 88

Assam’s literary and journalistic fraternity plunged into mourning on Wednesday, January 14 following the demise of Pradip Baruah, one of the state’s most respected journalists and the founding editor of the iconic Assamese fortnightly magazine Prantik. Baruah breathed his last at the age of 88 after a brief hospitalisation, marking the end of an era in Assamese journalism.

According to reports, Baruah had been undergoing treatment at Down Town Hospital in Guwahati for the past 12 days. He suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday evening and passed away at 7:27 pm. His mortal remains will be taken to his residence on Thursday morning at around 8:30 am, following which the last rites will be performed at the Navagraha crematorium at around 11 am.

A towering figure in Assam’s intellectual landscape, Pradip Baruah was associated with Prantik since its inception in 1981 and served as its editor for over four decades. Under his stewardship, the magazine emerged as a respected platform for literature, socio-political discourse, culture, science, and progressive thought, shaping generations of readers and writers across Assam.

Speaking to the media after his passing, Baruah’s daughter recalled his lifelong commitment to independent journalism. “My father was always independent. He never wanted to work under anyone. Prantik was like his child. We will do everything to keep it alive. Prantik will continue to shine under the Assam sky,” she said, adding that he had been hospitalised since December 29.

Born on September 3, 1938, in Dibrugarh, Pradip Baruah received his early education at Don Bosco School, Guwahati, before graduating from the erstwhile Cotton College. He was the younger son of noted figure Radha Govinda Baruah, and his life was deeply intertwined with Assam’s cultural and literary movements.

Baruah is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and three granddaughters. His passing comes just days after the demise of his elder brother Prafulla Govinda Baruah, adding to the family’s grief.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to literature and journalism, Pradip Baruah was honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Pratidin Group’s Achievers Award and the Sadin Literature and Journalism Award.

As tributes pour in from across Assam, colleagues, writers, and readers remember Pradip Baruah not just as an editor, but as a principled voice who upheld editorial independence and nurtured Assamese thought for more than four decades.