Veteran journalist, Padma Shri awardee Prafulla Govinda Baruah passes away at 94

Assam’s journalist community was plunged into profound grief on Sunday, December 14 night following the demise of veteran journalist, Padma Shri awardee, Prafulla Govinda Baruah. He passed away at Apollo Hospital in Guwahati at around 9:40 pm at the age of 94, after battling age-related ailments for nearly a week.

Widely regarded as a towering figure in Assamese journalism, Baruah’s passing has left an irreplaceable void in the state’s media landscape. As news of his death spread, an outpouring of tributes flooded in from journalists, academicians, intellectuals and civil society members, all remembering him as a principled torchbearer of ethical and independent journalism.

Born on July 26, 1932, in Dibrugarh, Prafulla Govinda Baruah dedicated his life to strengthening the foundations of print journalism in the Northeast. Carrying forward the vision of his father, Radha Govinda Baruah—the pioneering founder of The Assam Tribune—he played a pivotal role in ensuring that the publication remained a credible, fearless and respected voice in public discourse.

Under his leadership, The Assam Tribune successfully adapted to changing times while remaining firmly anchored in the values of truth, integrity and public service. His stewardship earned the newspaper enduring trust across generations of readers and cemented its position as one of the most respected dailies in the region.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to journalism, education and literature, the Government of India conferred upon him the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2018—a moment of immense pride for Assam’s media fraternity.

Earlier this year, on February 3, Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University honoured Baruah with an honorary doctorate during its third convocation ceremony, acknowledging his lifelong commitment to journalism and his role in shaping informed public opinion in the state.

According to family sources, his last rites will be performed on Monday, following the public paying of final respects by admirers, colleagues and well-wishers.

With the passing of Prafulla Govinda Baruah, Assam has lost not merely a veteran journalist, but a steadfast custodian of its media heritage—one whose ideals and influence will continue to inspire future generations of journalists.