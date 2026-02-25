Veteran sprinter Binod Patgiri launches ‘Dhubri to Sadiya’ marathon to combat drug abuse in Assam

In a striking demonstration of endurance and civic resolve, 65-year-old international sprinter Binod Patgiri on February 25 began an ambitious marathon from Dhubri to Sadiya, aiming to raise awareness against the growing menace of drug abuse among Assam’s youth.

Flagging off his journey from the Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah playground in Dhubri, Patgiri set out on what he calls the “Dhubri to Sadiya” initiative — a campaign that blends athletic grit with a strong social message. The veteran runner intends to traverse the length of the state, transforming his run into a moving awareness drive advocating fitness, discipline, and a drug-free lifestyle.

A retiree who has consistently defied age-related limitations, Patgiri began participating in long-distance events at the age of 52, competing in 10 km and 21 km races. Over the years, he has built an extraordinary record of endurance feats. Among them is a 121 km run from Guwahati to Pathshala, and his most demanding accomplishment — a 220 km run in Bengaluru completed in 44 hours, 41 minutes, and 51 seconds without rest — remains a testament to his stamina and mental fortitude.

The flag-off ceremony witnessed the presence of key local figures, including Dhubri District Sports Association General Secretary Ratan Chandra Mondal, Dhubri Medical College in-charge Principal Dina Raja, and AGP Dhubri District President Biswajit Kalita. Patgiri was felicitated with floral garlands before embarking on his journey toward Assam’s easternmost town.

Before setting off, Patgiri underscored the purpose behind his run. “Life is a marathon, not a race to be cut short by drugs. If I can run hundreds of kilometers at 65, young people have the strength to achieve anything — provided they stay healthy and focused,” he said.

As he progresses district by district, the marathon is expected to draw public attention and community participation, reinforcing the broader campaign for a drug-free Assam.