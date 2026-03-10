Veteran tribal leader and former MP Biren Sing Engti dies in Guwahati

Former Member of Parliament and Union Minister Biren Sing Engti died today at 7:45 AM at a private hospital in Guwahati, marking a significant loss for the tribal communities of Assam’s hill districts and the state’s political landscape.

Born on March 2, 1945, in Karbi Anglong, Engti was a long-standing political figure who represented the Autonomous District (ST) constituency in the Lok Sabha multiple times. Over decades, he was widely acknowledged for his dedication to public service and his efforts toward the political and social development of tribal people, particularly in the hill districts.

Expressing his grief, Assam Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of veteran political leader from Karbi Anglong, Biren Singh Engti. A former Member of Parliament and Union Minister, he dedicated his life to public service and the welfare of the people, particularly in the hill regions of Assam. My heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and supporters. May his soul rest in peace.”

Leaders and colleagues highlighted Engti’s wisdom, commitment, and enduring influence on the state’s politics, noting that his guidance inspired many initiatives for the welfare of tribal communities.