VHP and Bajrang Dal activists arrested for vandalising Christmas decorations at Nalbari's St. Mary’s school

A tense situation erupted at St. Mary’s English School in Panigaon, Nalbari district, after members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal allegedly entered the school premises and vandalised decorations and materials prepared for Christmas celebrations.

According to a written complaint lodged by Fr. Baiju Sebastian, Principal of St. Mary’s English School, the incident occurred around 2:30 PM on December 24, when unknown miscreants unlawfully entered the school campus. The intruders reportedly damaged outer decorations, serial lights, plant pots, and other articles, and set some of the materials on fire, resulting in significant property loss.

Following the complaint, Belsor Police Station registered a case under Sections 329(3), 326(f), 189(2), 351(2), 324(3), 324(4), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. SI Chanakya Das has been entrusted with the investigation.

Four individuals were arrested in connection with the incident: Bhaskar Deka (34), District Secretary of VHP; Manash Jyoti Patgiri (32), Vice-President of VHP; Biju Dutta (34), Assistant Secretary of VHP; and Nayan Talukdar (37), District Convenor of Bajrang Dal. All are residents of Nalbari district.

Sources reported that the activists entered the school premises ahead of Christmas, raising slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram,” “Jai Hindu Rashtra,” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” while damaging and burning Christmas-related decorations. Witnesses said Bajrang Dal members were among the first to enter the campus.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, highlighting attempts to disrupt religious festivities and the importance of maintaining communal harmony in the district.