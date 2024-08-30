The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday praised the passage of a bill in the Assam assembly that mandates the compulsory government registration of marriages and divorces among Muslims.

The VHP stated that this move would empower women in the minority community and called for other states to adopt similar measures. VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the new law would empower Muslim women and help prevent atrocities against them.

The Assam Assembly passed the bill on Thursday, named the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan introduced the bill on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that all previous marriage registrations conducted by Kazis would remain valid, but new ones would fall under this legislation.



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He emphasised that the law does not interfere with marriages conducted under Islamic rituals but will not register marriages prohibited by Islam.

Sarma also noted that the new law would completely ban the registration of child marriages. The bill aims to prevent child marriages and marriages without mutual consent, as stated in its objectives.

Jogen Mohan said the bill would help check polygamy, allow married women to claim their rights, including residence and maintenance, and enable widows to claim inheritance rights and other benefits. The bill also aims to prevent men from deserting their wives and to strengthen the institution of marriage.