Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan joins Assam's Geetanagar College Golden Jubilee celebrations

The Golden Jubilee celebrations of Geetanagar College were held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, with Vice President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joining the commemorative programme.

As part of the celebrations, a new academic building constructed under the PM-USHA scheme was dedicated to students, marking an important addition to the college’s educational infrastructure.

A sum of Rs 3 crore was also announced for introducing the Commerce stream at the institution, aimed at expanding academic opportunities for students.

During the programme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan with a traditional Assamese Gamosa and Muga Sador, along with a set of traditional bell-metal crafts, a painting depicting Maa Kamakhya Devalaya and a Jaapi.

The Golden Jubilee programme brought together senior constitutional authorities and the academic community to mark five decades of Geetanagar College’s contribution to higher education in Assam.