Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan launches Rs 110 crore Gauhati University infrastructure projects

Foundation stones were laid on September 7 for infrastructure development projects worth Rs 110 crore at Gauhati University, marking the first phase of the Assam government’s broader Rs 250 crore infrastructure commitment to the university.

Vice President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan, Assam Governor and Gauhati University Chancellor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the foundation-laying programme held at the university.

The projects are aimed at strengthening the university’s academic and residential infrastructure. Key components include an Academic Building, Boys’ Hostel, Modern Mess Building, International Students’ Hostel, renovation of the K.K. Handique Library-Seminar Hall, upgradation of the Birinchi Kumar Barua Auditorium, and residential quarters for D-grade staff.

The Rs 110 crore first phase is being positioned as a major step towards fulfilling the state government’s Rs 250 crore infrastructure commitment to Gauhati University, with the projects expected to improve facilities for students, faculty and other members of the university community.

During his visit, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan also unveiled the fifth revised and expanded edition of the “Chandrakanta Abhidhan” and the book “Bhupen Hazarika – Hundred Years of a Wandering Song.”

The programme also featured a public meeting with students, faculty members and leading citizens of Gauhati University, providing an opportunity to discuss the institution’s academic and developmental priorities.

The Vice President’s two-day visit to Assam concluded on September 7. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saw him off at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati at the end of his visit.