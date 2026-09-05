Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to visit Assam on September 6-7

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will arrive in Assam on September 6 for a two-day visit during which he will attend a college’s golden jubilee celebrations, a university convocation and a civic reception, officials said.

Radhakrishnan is scheduled to arrive at Guwahati airport around 10 am on September 6. He will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Geetanagar College at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra later in the day.

He will also attend the convocation ceremony of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences at Jyoti-Bishnu Antorjalik Kala Mandir.

On Monday morning, the Vice President will visit the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer prayers.

He will later attend a civic reception and lay the foundation stones for various projects at a programme at the Gauhati University Convention Centre. Officials have not disclosed details of the projects.

Radhakrishnan is scheduled to leave Assam for Meghalaya on Monday, where he will continue his visit to the Northeast.