Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today emphasized the growing prominence of the North East region in India's national narrative, calling it the “center stage” of the country's development story. Speaking at the 21st International Conclave of the Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society at the College of Veterinary Science, Guwahati, the Vice President underscored the region's rapid transformation, describing it as a part of "Purvodaya," a revival that was once unimaginable even by its own people.

“We are witnessing a phase of development and inclusion in the North East that reflects India’s commitment to ensuring that no region is left behind,” Dhankhar said. He pointed out that the region, once plagued by connectivity and development challenges, is now a national priority, benefiting from a focus on infrastructure and growth.

Addressing the youth, Dhankhar outlined three key principles essential to India's transformation—spirituality, nationalism, and technological advancement. He urged the younger generation not to stray from the spiritual teachings of Krishnaguruji, who has long advocated a life of service and unity. “Spirituality, combined with modernity and technological progress, will lead India to reclaim its status as ‘Vishwaguru,’ the world’s greatest economic power,” he stated, adding that this responsibility now lies on the shoulders of the nation’s youth.

The Vice President lauded the teachings of Krishnaguruji, stating, “Krishnaguruji’s teachings of love, service, and humanity illuminate the path for his followers, encouraging them to think beyond themselves and work for the community and the nation.” He emphasized that India, with its spiritual legacy, is uniquely positioned to foster values of compassion and selflessness that are central to the country’s development.

Highlighting the spiritual essence of India, Dhankhar pointed out the universal values rooted in spirituality, such as love, compassion, tolerance, and responsibility. “As we promote these values, we sow the seeds of harmony and justice for a more peaceful world,” he noted.

Reflecting on India’s historical resilience, the Vice President remarked on how spiritual leaders and religious institutions have consistently supported the nation in times of crisis, whether during the COVID-19 pandemic or natural disasters. “Our spiritual centers have always provided relief and a sense of community, exemplifying selfless service in times of need,” he said.

Dhankhar also touched upon the relevance of ancient Indian scriptures like the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita, and Vedas, which he said continue to offer timeless guidance for a life of higher purpose. “These scriptures remind us that our actions must serve not just ourselves, but our communities and the nation,” he concluded, reinforcing the importance of collective responsibility in shaping India’s future.

In his final remarks, the Vice President elaborated on India’s evolving foreign policy towards the East, highlighting the country’s deepening engagement with the region under its “Look East” vision, which aims to enhance connectivity and partnerships with neighboring countries.