The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on July 4. His visit to Assam is aimed at strengthening ties and fostering development in the region. Upon his arrival, Vice President Dhankar was warmly welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Lok Sabha member Queen Oja, and other dignitaries.

The Vice President's itinerary includes a visit to the revered Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, followed by his presence at two important events at IIT Guwahati. He will preside over the 25th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, where he will address the graduating students and interact with them.

Notable personalities such as cabinet minister Atul Bora, BJP Assam unit president Bhabesh Kalita, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, and top officials of Assam Police were also present at the airport to extend a warm welcome to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

This visit marks Vice President Dhankar's second trip to Assam this year, following his attendance at the 21st convocation of Dibrugarh University in May.