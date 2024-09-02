Nestled in the tranquil village of Subahi in Assam's Dhemaji district, Vidya: The Living School stands as a testament to the harmonious blend of education and nature. Envisioned and brought to life by Dr. Pranjal Buragohain, Professor at Dibrugarh University, this school is more than just an academic institution—it is a sanctuary where the essence of life, learning, and sustainability converge.

The name Vidya, derived from the Sanskrit word for knowledge or skill, reflects the school's mission to cultivate a variety of skills among its students. "Living," in this context, signifies the essence of life itself. Together, these words encapsulate the school's philosophy: to impart skills that transcend traditional education, ensuring students not only learn but thrive in every aspect of life.

Vidya School is committed to providing a holistic education through three core dimensions: traditional skills, well-being, and livelihood. Traditional skills encompass the foundational subjects such as language, mathematics, science, and social science—areas essential for intellectual growth and academic development. However, the curriculum goes beyond these basics, embracing the well-being of each student by instilling a sense of purpose and promoting positive health practices. The school recognizes that education must prepare students not only for exams but for life, emphasizing the importance of mental, emotional, and physical health. The third dimension, livelihood, is integral to the school's ethos of self-sufficiency, ensuring students acquire practical skills that will support them in their future careers and personal endeavors.

As one journeys to Vidya School, the landscape itself begins to tell a story. The road to Subahi is flanked by lush green "pothar," the Assamese term for rice fields, with a majestic mountain rising ahead—a vista that soothes the soul and sets the stage for the unique experience that awaits at the school. Here, nature is not just a backdrop but a living classroom where students learn the value of sustainability and the interconnectedness of all life.

The school's infrastructure is a reflection of its commitment to environmental harmony. Classes are conducted in circular, gazebo-like structures made of bamboo and thatch, materials that blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings. These eco-friendly buildings symbolize the school's dedication to sustainability, creating a learning environment that is both innovative and grounded in tradition.

Dr. Pranjal Buragohain, the visionary behind Vidya, is a specialist in Positive Education, Positive Psychology, Educational Technology, Educational Philosophy, Theatre in Education, Creativity, and the Psychology of Adolescence. His diverse expertise has shaped a school that goes beyond conventional teaching methods. At Vidya, education is seen as a transformative journey, where students are encouraged to explore their creativity, embrace their individuality, and develop a deep connection to their community and environment.

But Vidya's impact extends far beyond the classroom. The school is deeply committed to the principles of sustainability and self-reliance. By cultivating gardens, managing silk farms, and engaging in various other ventures, Vidya generates the revenue needed to sustain its mission. These activities are not just economic endeavors; they are integral parts of the educational experience, teaching students the importance of hard work, responsibility, and respect for nature.

Moreover, Vidya has become a beacon for tourism in the region, attracting travelers who seek more than just scenic beauty. Visitors to Vidya are offered a unique opportunity to engage with the local community, learn about sustainable practices, and witness firsthand the transformative power of education. In this way, Vidya positions itself as not only a place of learning but a destination for those who wish to experience the deeper meaning of life and education.

The school's commitment to inclusivity is another cornerstone of its philosophy. Vidya opens its doors to a diverse range of students, including orphans, school dropouts, and children from dysfunctional families. Through free education and a structured yet compassionate teaching approach, the school provides these young individuals with hope and the tools they need to build better lives. The staff at Vidya comprises a dedicated team of permanent teachers, volunteers, and skilled local professionals, all united by a shared passion for nurturing young minds and fostering growth.

At Vidya School, education is not merely the transfer of knowledge—it is the crafting of futures, the nurturing of dreams, and the cultivation of a brighter, more sustainable world. Under the guidance of Dr. Pranjal Buragohain, Vidya continues to redefine what it means to educate, proving that with vision, passion, and a deep connection to nature, we can inspire students to lead happy, fulfilling lives and, together, shape a brighter future for all.