Vigilance files chargesheets in Disproportionate Assets cases against PSOs of Zubeen Garg

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has filed chargesheets in two separate Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases against personal security officers of late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, officially moving the cases into the judicial stage.

According to official sources, Vigilance Police Station Case No. 28/2025 against Nandeswar Bora has been chargesheeted vide Chargesheet No. 03/2026 dated February 26, 2026. The chargesheet was formally submitted before the Special Court on February 27.

In a similar development, Vigilance PS Case No. 29/2025 against Paresh Baishya was chargesheeted vide Chargesheet No. 04/2026 dated February 27, 2026, and placed before the Special Court on the same day.

Both cases pertain to allegations that the accused officials were in possession of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. Officials confirmed that the Special Court has received the chargesheets along with all supporting documents and materials collected during the investigation.

With the filing of the chargesheets, the matter will now proceed through judicial scrutiny, during which the court will examine the evidence on record and determine the next course of legal action.

The cases have attracted public attention due to the association of the accused with the late singer. However, vigilance officials clarified that the probe and subsequent legal action are strictly based on financial irregularities detected during the investigation and are unrelated to the personal or professional life of the artiste.

Further hearings and proceedings in the cases are expected in due course.