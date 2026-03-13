Villagers clash with officials over surprise opening of long-delayed Assam hospital

Lalmati residents, living along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Kamrup district's Boko-Chhaygaon LAC, confronted health officials on March 12 after the sudden launch of their long-awaited 30-bedded model hospital.

Work on the facility started around 2019 and wrapped up three to four years ago, yet it sat unused for unclear reasons. Locals only learned of the opening that Thursday morning through Sonaram Rabha, chairman of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council. Neither the village head nor the panchayat president received any notice, despite villagers having donated the land.

A crowd of residents and local leaders rushed to the site when officials arrived unannounced. Tensions boiled over during a sharp exchange with health department engineer Kanak Deka, who dismissed the need for community involvement and scolded those gathered, including journalists. The remarks shocked many and heightened the standoff.

Villagers highlighted shoddy construction, pointing to fresh cracks in walls and floors. They accused workers of quick fixes—patching and repainting crumbling sections—to hide defects before the rushed event. "We pay taxes but get substandard services," one resident said.

While welcoming the hospital's start, locals demanded answers on the secrecy and exclusion from proceedings. Suspicion grew over the partial opening, limited to the outpatient department, which some saw as a cover for contractor and procurement flaws.

Additional Commissioner Manika Borgohain Deka stepped in around 1 pm, promising a proper district-led inauguration with community input. Dr Apurba Talukdar, officer-in-charge at Boko's primary care facility, confirmed two attached doctors and nurses on site, with permanent staff and specialists due soon. The setup offers separate beds for men and women, a pharmacy, lab, and maternity unit for basic services.

The outpatient wing opened quietly, without ceremony, as questions linger over transparency, build quality, and long-term operations.