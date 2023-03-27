Residents of several villages in Dima Hasao, one of the hill districts of Assam, staged a protest in front of the North Cachar Hill Autonomous Council for the acquisition of their land for the construction of a two-lane highway under the Assam Mala.

The villagers, from Haflong Teen Ali to Lower Haflong, are angry with the acquisition of their farmland and garden land for the construction of the highway without receiving proper compensation.

Although the High Court ordered the land and revenue department to release compensation to the villagers, the government has not yet done so. As a result, the residents of a village demanded that the government release the compensation by April next year, and threatened to obstruct the construction of the highway if their demands were not met.

The villagers urged the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hill Autonomous Council, Deblal Garlcha, to take action and clear the compensation for the acquisition of their land.

The residents also complained that while some villagers were compensated for the loss of land that was not acquired, those whose land was acquired have yet to receive any compensation. They blamed the land and revenue department of the North Cachar Hill Autonomous Council for their woes.