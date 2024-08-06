Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi has praised wrestler Vinesh Phogat following her historic advancement to the finals of the women's 50kg wrestling event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Phogat's achievement marks the first time an Indian woman has reached an Olympic wrestling final.

Gogoi took to Twitter to express his admiration, stating, "Vinesh Phogat is my hero. She is a symbol of grit, self-belief and strength."

"Now I wish her to focus and get that Olympic Gold medal. For herself, for Indian women and for the entire nation," the MP added.

Phogat secured her place in the final after a decisive victory over Cuba's Lopez Guzman. The match showcased Phogat's aggressive strategy and tactical prowess. Despite a cautious start with no points scored in the first two minutes, Phogat gained momentum after Guzman was penalised for passivity.

The Indian wrestler capitalised on this advantage, executing a skillful manoeuvre by seizing Guzman's right leg, which extended her lead to 5-0. This strategic move proved crucial in securing her victory and advancing to the final.

Phogat's performance has garnered national attention and support, with many viewing her success as a significant milestone for Indian women in sports.