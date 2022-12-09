In yet another incident of inter-state violence, locals at Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district near Assam-Arunachal border have resorted to hooliganism.

According to reports, miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly vandalised the foundation stone of the construction of Amrit Sarovar project at Narayanpur.

Notably, the foundation stone of the construction was laid down by Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan few days ago. Locals are panic stricken after the incident.

It is to be noted that about 45 bighas of land in Tramjuli Gorubandha area under Narayanpur revenue circle was planned by the Assam government for the construction of Amrit Sarovar.

As per sources, a section of people from Arunachal came to the construction site and ransacked the foundation stone.

The incident has alarmed the people of the border area. Locals from the Assam side have demanded strict action against the miscreants and said that construction of the foundation is resumed and completed at the earliest.

Earlier , on January, 2022, Tension soared at a disputed point on the Assam- Arunachal Pradesh border in Dhemaji district of Assam following violence between people of both states over a PMGSY road construction by the frontier state.

Officials said after locals from Assam objected to a rural road being built by a contractor of the Arunachal Pradesh government, the contractor fired one round in the air. The fresh tension erupted just two days after chief ministers of the two states decided to conduct a ground-level survey on the status of the inter-state boundary to resolve the vexed -order row.