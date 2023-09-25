Tensions once again flared at the Assam-Meghalaya border as reports emerged of a violent mob attacking two families and vandalizing their houses. The incident unfolded on September 25.

According to preliminary information, an agitated mob descended upon the Assam side of the border, targeting the residences of Bijit Mazumdar and Nurul Islam. The families were subjected to threats and intimidation, with reports indicating that over a hundred individuals were involved in the attack.

Hangma Mazumdar, a woman from one of the affected families, also fell victim to the mob's aggression.

A member of one of the affected families recounted, "We received ominous warnings that individuals from the Meghalaya side were planning to target the homes of Bijit Mazumdar and Nurul Islam. These threats escalated to include death threats against us. Today, a large and unruly group descended upon our community, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake."

In response to the escalating situation, both Assam and Meghalaya police units intervened rushing to the scene and brought the situation under control.