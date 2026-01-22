Violence-hit Kokrajhar limping back to normalcy as army deployed for area domination

Normalcy is gradually returning to violence-hit Kokrajhar district of Assam, with security forces maintaining strict vigil and Army units conducting area domination patrols to prevent any further flare-up. Officials said the situation has remained calm since Tuesday evening, January 20, with no fresh incidents of violence reported so far.

Two persons were killed in clashes between members of the Bodo and Adivasi communities in the district, while another individual died in a road accident on Monday amid the unrest. The violence had erupted following protests that escalated into arson and attacks on public property, prompting the administration to deploy additional security forces to restore order.

According to officials, four columns of the Army have been deployed in sensitive areas, while the CRPF and Assam Police are carrying out round-the-clock patrols across affected localities. Security forces have intensified flag marches and checkpoints to deter any attempts at regrouping or renewed violence.

More than 1,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps set up in five schools across the district. The district administration is providing food, medical assistance and essential supplies to the displaced families, while efforts are underway to facilitate their safe return once the situation stabilises fully.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita remain in force, and internet services have been suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of rumours and inflammatory content.

On Monday night, a vehicle was reportedly attacked by a mob near Mansingh Road in the Karigaon area, resulting in injuries to two Adivasi persons. The vehicle was later set ablaze. One injured person was discharged after treatment, while the other succumbed to injuries during medical care, officials said.

Earlier on Tuesday, tensions escalated when members of the Bodo and Adivasi communities blocked a national highway, set a government office on fire, and attacked the Karigaon police outpost. Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Several people, including a few police personnel, sustained injuries during the clashes.

Senior officials are closely monitoring the situation, and additional forces have been kept on standby. The administration has appealed to the public to maintain peace and cooperate with security agencies, assuring that strict action will be taken against those involved in violence while all efforts are being made to restore complete normalcy in the district.