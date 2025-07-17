Violent clashes erupt in Bangladesh Gopalganj, 4 dead, curfew imposed following NCP rally tensions

At least four individuals lost their lives and dozens sustained injuries on Wednesday in Gopalganj as violent clashes broke out between law enforcement personnel and supporters of the Awami League (AL), following tensions surrounding a rally organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP), according to The Daily Star.

The violence was sparked in the wake of a scheduled NCP rally at Poura Park in Gopalganj town, which faced vehement opposition from AL activists, despite a prevailing government ban on all political activities by the Awami League.

Early Wednesday morning, AL supporters reportedly blocked the Gopalganj–Tekerhat road near Ulpur by felling trees, leading to widespread disruption. Protesters also torched a government vehicle and vandalised another before forcefully entering the NCP rally venue.

As per eyewitness accounts cited by The Daily Star, clashes escalated dramatically when NCP leaders left the rally and were attacked near Chowrangi. The violence quickly spread across multiple parts of the district, resulting in at least four fatalities and numerous injuries.

In response to the deteriorating law and order situation, the government imposed a curfew in Gopalganj from 8:00 PM on Wednesday until 6:00 PM on Thursday. Additionally, the authorities announced the suspension of all ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Alim, and HSC (Vocational) examinations in the district. The respective education boards issued formal notifications around 10:30 PM.

The situation remains tense, and security forces have been deployed across sensitive zones to prevent further escalation.