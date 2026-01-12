Viral video triggers outrage over alleged medical negligence at Dhubri Medical College Hospital

Fresh allegations of gross medical negligence and institutional apathy at the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) have sparked public outrage after a disturbing video went viral on social media, with a patient’s family accusing the hospital of failing to provide basic care, delaying critical treatment, and obstructing an emergency transfer to a private facility.

The incident involves Fulchand Chowdhury (74), a dialysis patient from Chotoguma in Chagolia, who was rushed to DMCH on the morning of January 9 after his oxygen saturation levels dropped sharply. According to the family, the patient was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after hospital authorities verified his Ayushman Bharat card, but the quality of care allegedly deteriorated soon after admission.

The patient’s granddaughter, Shyamali Chowdhury, detailed a series of lapses that have since triggered widespread condemnation.

The family alleged that basic sanitation and nursing care were neglected, forcing them to change the patient’s diapers and bedsheets themselves after staff reportedly refused to respond. They further claimed that despite the patient’s critical condition, the Dialysis Ward declined immediate treatment, citing that services were available only for “registered names” and advised the family to seek private care if urgent dialysis was required.

Adding to the family’s distress, attendants of other patients allegedly informed them that the elderly man had fallen from his hospital bed due to lack of supervision. The fall was particularly dangerous as the patient had a medical channel inserted in his neck, raising serious concerns about patient safety and monitoring inside the ICU.

The situation escalated on the afternoon of January 10, when the family sought to move the patient to a private hospital due to his worsening condition. However, they allege that DMCH authorities refused to issue an official referral and instead insisted on the family signing a “Discharge on Own Risk (DOR)” declaration.

In the viral video, Shyamali Chowdhury claimed that she found her grandfather gasping for breath and visibly distressed, while on-duty nurses allegedly remained seated nearby and ignored repeated requests to check his oxygen levels. When the family attempted to leave the hospital premises with the patient, hospital staff allegedly blocked the exit and called the police.

Local police arrived at the hospital and, after assessing the situation and the patient’s deteriorating health, reportedly intervened to allow the family to leave. The patient was finally shifted from DMCH at around 11 pm on January 10.

Fulchand Chowdhury was subsequently admitted to Shila Nursing Home in neighbouring West Bengal, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The family claims that the delay and alleged neglect at DMCH have severely worsened his condition.

“My grandfather is now in a critical stage. We were left with no option but to move him out because of the total negligence and the behaviour of the staff at DMCH,” Shyamali Chowdhury said in the video that has since gone viral.

The incident has once again raised serious questions about patient safety, accountability, and standards of care at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital. Local residents and civil society groups have demanded a high-level inquiry into the allegations, stating that complaints of unprofessional conduct and negligence at the hospital are becoming increasingly frequent.