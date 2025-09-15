'Visited 39 countries, took 2.5 years to reach Manipur': Assam Congress MP

Congress leaders in Assam have criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Manipur, highlighting his extensive international travel schedule while the northeastern state remained embroiled in ethnic conflict for over two years.

MP Pradyut Bordoloi pointed out the striking contrast between Modi's travel priorities during Monday's press conference. "It took the prime minister more than two-and-a-half years to visit Manipur. And during that period, he visited 39 foreign countries, and some of them multiple times," Bordoloi stated, emphasising the delayed domestic response to the crisis.

The Congress delegation characterised the prime minister's visit as "too little, too late," arguing that the situation required immediate attention when violence first erupted in May 2022. Bordoloi noted that his party had consistently demanded Modi's presence in the troubled state since the conflict began.

Beyond timing concerns, Congress leaders accused the BJP of spreading misinformation during Modi's northeastern tour. Bordoloi specifically challenged claims made about Rahul Gandhi's stance during Operation Sindoor, stating that Modi had "mis-represented" facts during his Assam speech. "It is on record that Rahul Gandhi has expressed his support for the Indian armed forces," he clarified.

The criticism extended to broader political narratives, with Congress questioning the BJP's attacks on the founding Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Bordoloi argued these accusations lacked a factual basis and called for verification before making such allegations.

Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia drew attention to apparent contradictions in the BJP's messaging, noting the irony of celebrating musician Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary while pursuing divisive politics. Saikia observed that while Hazarika promoted harmony through his work, the ruling party's approach seemed to contradict those values.