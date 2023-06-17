A Vistara flight no UK71 heading towards Dibrugarh Airport from New Delhi was diverted to Guwahati on June 17.

As per sources, the flight couldn't land at Dibrugarh airport owing to bad weather condition.

The flight which was supposed to land at Mohanbari at 11:45am was diverted to Guwahati due to bad weather in Dibrugarh.

Earlier, an Indigo flight no 6E 2652 coming from Chennai to Dibrugarh made an emergency landing at Guwahati on June 4, morning. The flight was scheduled to arrive at Dibrugarh airport at 9.40 am.

Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Dibrugarh MLA Prashanta Phukan, Duliajan MLA Teros Gowala were also traveling in the Indigo flight no. 6E 2652 from Guwahati to Dibrugarh.

There were 180 passengers traveling in the flight with full capacity.

Also read : Indigo flight coming from Chennai to Dibrugarh makes emergency landing at Guwahati