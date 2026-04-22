Vote freely, no goon will dare to act this time: Assam CM at Bengal rally

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 22, urged voters in West Bengal to cast their votes without fear, asserting that the current situation would ensure peaceful polling.

Speaking to reporters after attending an election rally in Kalna, Sarma said, “There is no need to be afraid. Vote freely, give your vote to whoever you want. Nothing will happen. I am with all of you. You should vote by your own free will.”

He emphasised the need for political change in the state, stating that West Bengal requires transformation. “I feel that this time, no goon will even dare to act. The situation is not like before. This time, no one will be able to do anything, and people will vote peacefully,” he added.

Expressing confidence over the electoral outcome, Sarma said he expects significant gains, adding, “My belief is that in Assam it will be 100 seats, and in Bengal 200 seats.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid the ongoing election campaign in West Bengal, where political parties are intensifying outreach efforts ahead of polling.