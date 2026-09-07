VP Radhakrishnan's maiden Assam visit 'deeply significant': Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 7 described Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's maiden visit to the state as "deeply significant", saying it reflected his belief in the transformative power of education and the role of young people in shaping India's future.

Radhakrishnan is on a four-day visit to Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh from September 6 to 9.

Speaking at a programme where the Vice President laid the foundation stone for the first phase of a Rs 110-crore infrastructure development project at Gauhati University, Sarma highlighted Radhakrishnan's initiatives to promote higher education among tribal students, combat drug abuse among youth and build a healthier society.

Sarma said the true measure of a university lies in the intellectual wealth it creates and the values it instils in its students.

The chief minister said the Assam government had announced a Rs 250-crore grant for infrastructure development at Gauhati University. The first phase, for which Radhakrishnan laid the foundation stone, will include academic buildings, hostels and residential quarters.

He urged the university authorities to submit proposals for the remaining Rs 140 crore in projects at the earliest so that they could be approved within the current financial year.

Sarma also announced additional government funding to upgrade the university stadium to international standards.

Expressing pride in being an alumnus of Gauhati University, Sarma said the emotions of people across Assam were deeply connected with the institution, which he described as a towering presence in the state's educational and cultural landscape.

He said the university had been built through the sacrifices and efforts of countless people and noted that its alumni had brought recognition to Assam and the country.

The chief minister said more than three lakh students are currently enrolled in over 300 colleges affiliated with the university.

He also praised Gauhati University's efforts to preserve endangered languages and dialects of the Northeast and bridge traditional knowledge systems with contemporary science. The university's introduction of new courses to meet changing employment-market demands was another positive development, he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Sarma said the goal would require a generation rooted in ethical values while being confident in the use of technology.

He pointed out that Assam has one of the youngest populations in the country, describing its youth as a major asset for both the state and India.

Given the global shortage of skilled human resources, Assam's youth should be prepared not merely for opportunities within the state or country but as global human capital, Sarma said.

He urged Gauhati University to make its students globally competitive by introducing foreign languages, including Japanese, German and English, into the curriculum.

Sarma also called for the university to transform itself into a modern research hub focusing on artificial intelligence, data mining and advanced technologies.

He expressed hope that Gauhati University would nurture a generation capable of envisioning Assam as India's best-performing state by 2047 and working towards achieving that goal.