Wages of tea garden workers to increase from March 1: Himanta Biswa Sarma

In a series of major policy announcements during the ongoing Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 19, announced a mix of welfare measures, investment initiatives and employment promises ahead of Assam Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister announced that wages of tea garden workers will be increased with effect from March 1. The move is expected to benefit thousands of workers across Assam’s tea estates and comes amid long-standing demands for higher daily wages in the sector.

In a significant push for industrial investment, Sarma said that 20 companies from Japan will visit Jagiroad on February 28 to explore opportunities for setting up industries in the area. The proposed visit is being seen as part of the state’s efforts to attract foreign investment and strengthen its manufacturing base.

Making a strong employment pitch, the Chief Minister declared that if his government returns to power, 55,000 jobs will be provided within the first three years of the new term. He specified that the recruitment will be carried out exclusively in the Education Department.

Additionally, Sarma stated that 5,000 new appointments in the Education Department will be made before the elections.

Projecting an ambitious economic vision, the Chief Minister said Assam aims to become a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2028. He claimed that the state’s economy has grown by 45 percent over the past five years and asserted that Assam is now among the fastest-growing states in the country.

On the infrastructure front, Sarma announced that the Kapili Hydro Power Project will be inaugurated within the next 10 days. The project is expected to generate 150 megawatts of electricity.

He further informed that work has begun on a 25-megawatt hydro power project in Karbi Anglong, expanding the state’s renewable energy capacity.