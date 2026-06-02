Wajed Ali Choudhury appointed leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly

Senior Congress leader Wajed Ali Choudhury has been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly, according to an official communication issued on June 2.

The Assam Legislative Assembly announced the appointment through a Facebook post, stating that Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass had entrusted Choudhury with the responsibility of leading the opposition in the House.

The development comes days after the Congress Legislature Party elected Choudhury as its leader on May 26. Joy Prakash Das was simultaneously appointed as the deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

The appointment formalises Choudhury's role as the principal opposition voice in the 126-member Assam Assembly following the recently concluded state elections.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), secured a decisive victory in the assembly polls, winning a record 102 seats. The BJP emerged as the dominant force with 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BPF secured 10 seats each.

On the opposition side, the Congress won 19 seats and emerged as the largest opposition party. Raijor Dal, which contested as part of a six-party opposition alliance, secured two seats.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Trinamool Congress, which contested separately, won two and one seats respectively.

With his appointment as Leader of the Opposition, Choudhury is expected to play a key role in articulating the opposition's position on legislative and governance matters in the Assembly.