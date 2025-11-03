Wangala beats to echo in Goalpara: All Assam Garo NGO’s forum announces 1st Wangala Festival 2025

The All Assam Garo NGO’s Forum has unveiled plans for the 1st Wangala Festival 2025, set to take place on November 7 and 8 at Bhimajuli, Garopara, Agia in Goalpara district.

The declaration came during a press meet held at the Guwahati Press Club at 1 PM, where members of the Organising Committee outlined the significance of the event and the diverse line-up of cultural programmes planned for the two-day celebration.

Widely known as the Festival of Hundred Drums, Wangala is the traditional harvest festival of the Garo community, observed to thank Misi Saljong, the Sun God, for a plentiful harvest. The festival is synonymous with rhythmic drumming, vibrant dances, and rituals that beautifully capture the essence of Garo culture and identity.

This year’s edition holds special meaning as it marks the first-ever Wangala Festival to be celebrated in Goalpara under the banner of the All Assam Garo NGO’s Forum. The organisers described the event as a historic cultural milestone, aimed at fostering unity, reviving age-old traditions, and showcasing the diversity of Assam’s indigenous heritage.

Cultural enthusiasts and members of the media have been invited to witness what promises to be a vibrant spectacle of community spirit, rhythm, and tradition.