'Wangchuk is fighting for our future': Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi demands activist's release

Raijor Dal chief and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has criticised the "forcible" hospitalisation of climate and social activist Sonam Wangchuk, describing the move as a violation of his fundamental and constitutional rights. He also demanded Wangchuk's immediate release and called for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said the manner in which Wangchuk was taken to hospital while on a hunger strike was "deeply concerning".

"The manner in which a person on a hunger strike was forcibly hospitalised, violating fundamental and constitutional rights, is deeply concerning. As a representative of the people of Assam and the North East, I demand that Sonam Wangchuk be released immediately," he said.

Gogoi said Wangchuk's agitation extended beyond concerns over the education system and represented a larger fight for the country's future.

"The demand for the Education Minister's dismissal or resignation must be accepted. Wangchuk is fighting for us, for our future, and for future generations, and we must all stand together in this struggle," he added.

Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday. He has been on a hunger strike demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations across the country, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has continued its protest at Jantar Mantar and announced a march to Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session on Monday. However, sources told ANI that the organisation has not yet sought permission from Delhi Police for the proposed march.

The march was originally announced by Wangchuk before he was taken to hospital. Sources also indicated that even if permission is sought now, it is unlikely to be granted due to heightened security arrangements for the Monsoon Session.

Delhi Police routinely enforce prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), formerly Section 144 of the CrPC, in the New Delhi district during Parliament sessions, particularly around Parliament House and India Gate.

The police action has triggered criticism from several Opposition leaders, including AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Pawan Khera, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and leaders of the Samajwadi Party.