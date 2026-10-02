‘Wanna know what I’m riding?’: Himanta announces bamboo bicycle trials across Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 2 announced that bamboo bicycles will soon be made available at parks across Guwahati for public trials ahead of their launch.

Sharing a post on X, Sarma said the bicycle has a structure made entirely of bamboo and has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

“Wanna know what I'm riding? It's a Bamboo Bicycle,” Sarma wrote, adding that people in Guwahati would be able to ride the bicycles and share their feedback on the product in the coming days.

Sarma also highlighted the wider potential of bamboo, which is native to Assam. He said bamboo has more than 800 byproducts and can be used in areas ranging from methanol and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to reinforced structures.

He attributed the expansion of opportunities in the bamboo sector to the policy change under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that classified bamboo as grass, allowing its cultivation and use to be treated differently under the law.

The bamboo bicycles are expected to undergo public testing in Guwahati before being formally launched.