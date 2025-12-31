Wanted criminal shot in leg after attacking Gujarat cop during transit from Assam

A history-sheeter facing charges under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act (GCTOC) was shot in the leg by Gujarat Police after he allegedly attacked a police officer and attempted to escape while being transported from Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ashok Panwar alias Ashok Bishnoi, sustained a bullet injury to his right leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dahod, according to a press release issued by the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) of Gujarat Police.

The SMC said more than 27 criminal cases have been registered against Bishnoi in Gujarat, including serious offences under the GCTOC Act and liquor prohibition laws. He had been absconding in over seven cases for the past year, prompting the Gujarat Director General of Police to announce a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Bishnoi is the prime accused in a case registered earlier this year at the State Monitoring Cell police station in Gandhinagar under the GCTOC Act and had been evading arrest since the FIR was filed. A native of Rajasthan’s Jalore district, he was apprehended from a hotel in the Dispur area of Guwahati, Assam, in the early hours of December 29 following technical and human intelligence inputs.

After completing legal formalities in Assam, Bishnoi and two other suspects who were staying with him at the time of the raid were being transported to Gujarat in two SUVs. Police said that on the night of December 30, while the vehicles were travelling along the Limdi–Limkheda road in Dahod district, Bishnoi suddenly grabbed the seat belt and allegedly wrapped it around the neck of the police sub-inspector driving the vehicle in an attempt to strangle him.

Despite repeated warnings and the use of force, the accused allegedly refused to release his grip and intensified the attack, creating a life-threatening situation for the officer, police said. To save the policeman and prevent an escape attempt, Police Inspector R G Khant fired a single round from his service pistol, which struck Bishnoi in the right leg, forcing him to let go, the release stated.

Bishnoi was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Dahod, where his condition is reported to be stable. Subsequently, a fresh case was registered against him at the State Monitoring Cell police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of attempt to murder, assault on a public servant, and obstruction in the discharge of official duties.