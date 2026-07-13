Wanted wildlife offender arrested inside Raimona National Park during patrol

In a significant breakthrough for wildlife protection efforts, forest officials at Raimona National Park apprehended a wanted wildlife offender during a routine patrolling operation in the park's core area on the afternoon of July 12.

The arrest was made at around 1 pm between Compartment Nos. 6 and 7 under the Sanfan Range, where a patrol team from the Janagaon Beat intercepted a group that had allegedly entered the protected core zone illegally.

According to forest officials, the group had entered the national park with the intention of illegal fishing, an activity prohibited under the Wildlife (Protection) Act as it poses a threat to the park's fragile aquatic ecosystem.

While forest personnel managed to apprehend one individual, the remaining members of the group fled into the dense forest and are currently absconding.

The arrested person has been identified as Ramal Goyary, son of Santala Goyary and a resident of Bwrimakha FRA Village under Kachugaon Police Station in Kokrajhar district.

During preliminary interrogation, officials found that Goyary was also a wanted accused in a wildlife crime case registered in 2024. He had reportedly been absconding since his alleged involvement in a poaching incident two years ago.

Following the arrest, the Forest Department launched a search operation to trace the other suspects who escaped from the spot.

Reaffirming its commitment to wildlife conservation, the department said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found involved in poaching, illegal fishing, or unauthorised entry into protected forest areas.

The accused remains in forest custody, and legal proceedings are underway in connection with both the fresh offence and the pending 2024 wildlife case.